    Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Jet Edition – Top feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,116 Views
    Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Jet Edition – Top feature highlights

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors has launched the Jet Edition variant options in the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The Nexon Jet Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 12.13 lakh, while the Harrier Jet Edition and Safari Jet Edition are available at prices starting from Rs 20.90 lakh and Rs 21.35 lakh, respectively. 

    Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights in the newly introduced Jet Edition range of SUVs –

    - Dual-tone exterior combination of Earthly Bronze body and a platinum silver roof

    - Jet black alloy wheels 

    - Silver skid plates at the front and rear

    - Dual-tone interior combination of Oyster White and Granite black

    - Ventilated seats (Nexon)

    - Electric sunroof with tilt function (Nexon)

    - Air purifier with AQI display (Nexon)

    - Wireless charger (Nexon)

    - Advanced ESP safety functions such as driver doze-off alert, panic brake alert, and after impact braking (Harrier and Safari)

    - Offers C-type USB charger for all rows (Harrier and Safari)

    - Winged comfort head restraints on the second-row bench and captain seats (Safari)

    - Electronic parking brake in manual and automatic transmission options (Harrier)

    - Disc brakes on all four wheels (Harrier) 

    - Gets tri-arrow perforated Oyster White – Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats (Harrier and Safari)

    Loaded with new feature upgrades, the new special edition variants are expected to boost the company’s sales in the upcoming festive season.

