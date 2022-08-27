Mercedes-Benz to build EV fast-charging network across India

German luxury auto major Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will install about 140 EV fast-chargers across India by the end of this year. It made this official announcement during the launch of its electric flagship, the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+. Meanwhile, these 140 fast-chargers will comprise three different AC and DC electric vehicle charging points.

As a part of the initiative, Mercedes-Benz will install more than 100 units of 22kW AC chargers, over 20 units of 60kW DC fast chargers, and more than 20 units of 180kW rapid EV charging points. In addition, it will offer complimentary EV charging service to its customers for a year. Furthermore, the brand and its franchise partners will invest about Rs 15 crore to build a pan-India electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

In other news, Mercedes plans to bring three electric models to the country by 2022. And it already introduced one of them, the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, on 24 August. The other two models are EQS 580 4Matic and EQB SUV, where EQB will be introduced sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. Further, by 2025, Mercedes aims to have 25 per cent of the overall sales in India from electric cars.