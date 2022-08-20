CarWale
    Kia Sonet X Line teased in India; launch likely soon

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    815 Views
    - The Kia Sonet X Line has been teased for the first time

    - The new version could be launched in the coming weeks

    Kia India has released the first teaser of the Sonet X Line ahead of its launch which could take place soon. The sub-four metre SUV was originally launched in the country back in September 2020, and we expect Kia to announce the prices around the model’s second anniversary.

    Kia Sonet Rear Logo

    As seen in the teaser images, the Kia Sonet X Line will get an ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ paintjob that was first seen on the Seltos X Line. The teaser image also reveals the X Line badging at the rear. We expect a few more cosmetic changes in the form of larger alloy wheels, orange accents, and blacked-out elements across the body.

    Inside, the new Kia Sonet X Line is likely to come with seats in a shade of blue, which Kia refers to as ‘Indigo Pera’. The new version could be based on the top-spec trims and will get most of the bells and whistles in terms of features.

    Kia Sonet Front View

    Under the hood, the Kia Sonet X Line is expected to be available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill with manual and automatic transmissions on offer. Meanwhile, Kia hiked the prices across the variant line-up of the Sonet by up to Rs 34,000 earlier this month.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    New Mahindra Scorpio Classic available in five colours

