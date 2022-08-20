Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – All you need to know

- Available in two variant options – S and S11

- Will be sold alongside the recently launched Scorpio-N

Post much wait, Mahindra has launched the Scorpio Classic in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. The SUV is available in two variant options – S and S11. Moreover, customers get to choose between five colour options – Napoli Black, Red Rage, Pearl White, D’sat Silver, and Galaxy Grey (new).

Read below to learn more about what’s new in the 2022 Scorpio Classic –

Exterior

The updated fascia features a redesigned grille with vertical chrome slats which is complemented by reprofiled horizontal LED DRLs, smaller fog lamp housing, and a prominent silver skid plate. The updated version of the Scorpio gets ‘twin peaks’ brand logo in the centre.

As for the sides, the vehicle gets dual-tone side cladding with the ‘Scorpio’ badging on the front door. The vehicle rides on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels in dual silver and black finish. Additionally, the vehicle gets body-coloured wheel arches and black roof rails.

The rear section does not get major upgrades except for vertical reflectors above the D-shaped taillights. Moreover, as a part of the fresh update, the vehicle also features a Scorpio Classic badge on the tailgate.

Interior

The Mahinda Scorpio Classic gets two-tone beige and black theme along with a classic wood pattern console and premium quilted upholstery. Further, the vehicle features a Scorpio badge below the passenger side air con vent. The silver accents have been replaced with gloss black inserts on the dashboard, door pads, and the steering wheel. Apart from the seven-seat version, the S variant is available in a nine-seat option. Moreover, the SUV now also offers features like an armrest on front seats and second-row AC vents.

Engine

Under the hood, the 2022 Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine that generates 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the Scorpio Classic gets a six-speed cable shift which claims to refine the driving experience. Further, the suspension set-up gets the MTV-CL technology, which is believed to offer superior ride and handling.