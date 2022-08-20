Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – Top feature highlights

Indian automaker, Mahindra has launched the Scorpio Classic at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in two variant options – S and S11. Both the variants get a seven-seat layout as standard, while the nine-seat option is available only in the S variant.

The top new feature highlights in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic are as follows –

- Second-row AC vents

- Intellipark

- Hydraulic assisted bonnet

- A nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- Armrest on front seats

- Diamond cut alloy wheels

- Spoiler

Mechanically, the 2022 Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine that generates 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the company claims that the Scorpio gets the MTV-CL technology suspension set-up, which claims to offer superior ride and handling.