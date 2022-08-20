CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    29 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – Top feature highlights

    Indian automaker, Mahindra has launched the Scorpio Classic at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in two variant options – S and S11. Both the variants get a seven-seat layout as standard, while the nine-seat option is available only in the S variant.

    The top new feature highlights in the Mahindra Scorpio Classic are as follows – 

    - Second-row AC vents 

    - Intellipark

    - Hydraulic assisted bonnet 

    - A nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system 

    - Armrest on front seats 

    - Diamond cut alloy wheels 

    - Spoiler 

    Mechanically, the 2022 Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine that generates 130bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the company claims that the Scorpio gets the MTV-CL technology suspension set-up, which claims to offer superior ride and handling.

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Image
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5603 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.70 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.53 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.70 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.19 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.69 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5603 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched – Top feature highlights