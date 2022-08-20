Mahindra Scorpio Classic deliveries begin today

-Available in two variants

-Prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

Yesterday, Mahindra launched the Scorpio Classic in India with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom) and deliveries for the car begin immediately post the launch. The car had already been spotted in various dealer yards indicating that production and dealer dispatches had already begun. However, our sources had indicated that delivery dates would vary from dealer to dealer and also be dependent on when the car was booked.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic was announced during the launch of the Scorpio-N. It is essentially a facelift for the second-generation Scorpio and is being sold in two variants, five colours and with one RWD MT diesel powertrain configuration. Mahindra has updated some of the exterior design, and feature list and for the first time also offers a six-seat layout with captain seats for the second row.

The diesel engine on offer is the Mahindra 2.2-litre CRDi unit that produces 130bhp/300Nm and can only be had with a six-speed manual gearbox. It is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.