Kia Sonet prices hiked by Rs 34,000

Kia India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Sonetcompact SUV by up to Rs 34,000. This is the second price increase levied by the carmaker in 2022 as Sonet received its first hike earlier in January.

The Kia Sonet is available in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and Anniversary Edition variants. While the base HTE 1.2 petrol variant gets the highest hike of Rs 34,000, the quantum of increase for other variants ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 16,000.

In April 2022, Kia India introduced the MY2022 version of the Sonet. Along with the update, the feature list of the SUV was enhanced with new additions like side airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, brake assist, hill-assist control, and electronic stability control. Furthermore, the Sonet is available in new Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver colour options along with the new brand logo.

The Kia Sonet is available in three engines – 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The gearbox options include a five-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed manual, and six-speed automatic.