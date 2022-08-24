CarWale
    Hyundai Venue N Line to be launched in India on 6 September

    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai Venue N Line to be launched in India on 6 September

    - To be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine 

    - Likely to be offered in N6 and N8 variant options

    Post much wait, Hyundai India will finally launch the Venue N Line in Metaverse on 6 September. Potential customers can download the Robolox app via the Play Store to watch the upcoming launch in Metaverse. Further, the company claims that the Venue N Line launch will comprise more than 70 sites that users will be able to spot and engage. The upcoming vehicle will be the second N Line model to be introduced in the country. Interestingly, the new model will get distinctive styling elements in the form of tweaked bumpers, sporty alloy wheels, new colour options, and red inserts. 

    Under the hood, the vehicle is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine is likely to be mated to a DCT unit. This engine produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to get an all-black theme and leatherette upholstery with red contrast stitching. 

    The Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to be offered in N6 and N8 variant options, which will be based on the regular Venue’s SX(O) variant. More details about the Hyundai Venue N Line will be known in the days to come.

    Hyundai Venue N Line
    ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
