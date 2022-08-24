CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ launched in India at Rs 2.45 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ launched in India at Rs 2.45 crore

    - The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ marks the debut of the EQS range in India

    - The 580 and 450+ variants are expected to arrive later this year

    Mercedes-Benz has officially introduced the EQS AMG in India for a price tag of Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). This is the second electric offering from the carmaker after the EQC, which was launched in the country last year.

    On the outside, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ features a black grille with vertical chrome slats, an LED strip running horizontally on the fascia, gloss black front splitter, flush-fitting-door handles with illumination function, 21-inch matte black alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and an LED light bar running the length of the bootlid.

    Inside, the new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ comes equipped with a Space Grey interior theme, AMG-spec flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, AMG-spec sport pedals, a 55-inch screen that spans the length of the dashboard, biometric authentication (fingerprint, face, or voice), ambient lighting, OTA updates, HUD, drive modes, MBUX connectivity, MBUX rear seat tablet, 710W, 15 speaker Burmester 3D surround sound music system, rear axle steering and nine airbags, 

    The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is available in six colours, including Nautic Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Designo Selenite Grey Magno, Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic, and Designo Diamond White Bright. Dimension-wise, the model measures 5,223mm in length, 1,926mm in width, and 1,515mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 3,210mm.

    The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is propelled by a 107.8kWh battery pack that produces 762bhp and 1020Nm of torque. The model, which sends power to all four wheels via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, can hit speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.4 seconds. The model is claimed to return a range of up to 586km on a single charge. The model comes with a warranty of 10 years and 2.50 lakh km for the battery, while the service interval is every two years or 30,000 km.

