    Skoda Vision 7S Concept teased in design sketch

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    234 Views
    - It’s a three-row people mover

    - New T-design for headlamps

    Last month, Skoda revealed interior sketches of their next Vision Concept. Now, the Czech carmaker has dropped the exterior design sketch of the Vision Concept which is dubbed as 7S signifying the three-row seven-seater people mover it will showcase. The design sketch sets a new design language, the highlight of which is the T design for the headlamps. 

    Skoda asserts that the Vision 7S is an SUV and the design sketch shows blacked-out cladding over its wheel arches. There’s a faux skid plate up front with seven vertical slits similar to that on the grille of a certain American SUV maker. The centre slit is done up in orange though. The classic moustache grille is sleeker and blends into the headlamps. The thin strip of DRLs on top merges into a dual-barrel vertical cluster forming a T in the headlamp cluster. We expect the future Skoda models to carry similar design detail. 

    Skoda Left Rear Three Quarter

    Similarly, at the back, the T-design is carried over for the tail lamps. The raked rear windscreen also looks like a proper modern SUV. The roof-mounted spoiler is similar to earlier Vision concepts. Staying true to its design concept, the wing mirrors are sleek and minimalistic and there’re no visible door handles either. 

    Skoda hasn’t revealed when we can see the Vision 7S Concept as a whole. But we could expect it to arrive in the coming few weeks. And as Skoda’s timeline for the Vision concept goes, the production version is expected to arrive within a couple of years.

