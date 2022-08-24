Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica was unveiled in April

- The model will be positioned below the STO in the Huracan line-up

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is all set to be launched in the Indian market tomorrow. The new variant of the V10 sports car broke cover in April this year. To be positioned between the Huracan STO and the Huracan Evo RWD, the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica gets cosmetic updates and feature additions, while the powertrain remains unchanged.

In terms of exterior design, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, inspired by its elder sibling, the Sian, gets a Y-shaped insert on either side of the bumper, a revised window line, new 20-inch alloy wheels, carbon-fibre engine cover, hexagon-shaped dual exhaust pipes, a fixed rear spoiler, and a new rear bumper with an integrated diffuser.

Inside, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica receives updates in the form of harness seat belts, height-adjustable seats, and a tweaked HMI interface. Other notable features include carbon-ceramic brakes, LDVI, rear axle steering, and torque vectoring.

Propelling the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is the same 5.2-litre NA V10 engine that produces 640bhp and 565Nm of torque. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the model can attain a speed of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds.