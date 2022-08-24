Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched – Top feature highlights

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Alto K10 in India last week at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is available in four variants: Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The hatchback is available in six colours, including Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

Read below to learn more about the top new features in the Alto K10 –

- Based on the Heartect platform

- A seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other SmartPlay studio apps

- Steering mounted audio and voice control

- First-in-segment four speakers

- Digital speedometer display

- Two genuine accessory themes: Impacto and Glinto

In terms of safety, the hatchback offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, pre-tensioner and force limiter front belts, speed sensing auto door locks, and high-speed alert.

Mechanically, the Alto K10 is powered by the Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that produces 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AGS options. The AGS version has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.90kmpl, while the manual transmission version claims to deliver 24.39kmpl.