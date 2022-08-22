CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG arrives at dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,076 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG arrives at dealerships

    - The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG was launched in India earlier this month

    - The model is available in VXi and ZXi variants

    Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG-powered version of the Swift hatchback earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The model has now begun arriving at local dealerships ahead of the official deliveries.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Front View

    As seen in the images here, the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG variant receives no changes to the exterior design compared to the petrol version. On the right rear fender, the car gets a plate with the details of the CNG tank as well as the CNG filler cap.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG gets a revised MID where there are two vertically aligned gauges for the petrol and CNG tanks on the left and right sides respectively. The CNG tank is placed in the boot, and hence the spare tyre sits vertically right behind the former.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Instrument Cluster

    Powering the Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is a 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that produces 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. This engine is exclusively mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The Swift CNG is claimed to deliver a fuel economy of 30.90km/kg.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
