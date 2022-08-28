Tata Nexon Jet Edition launched – Why should you buy?

In the past, the Tata Nexon was offered in special edition variants in the form of Kaziranga and Dark Edition options. This time around, the Indian automaker has introduced a new special edition variant, the Nexon Jet Edition. The new variant gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. It is available in four variant options, which include XZ+ (P) petrol, XZA+ (P) petrol, XZ+ (P) diesel, and XZA+ (P) diesel.

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Tata Nexon Jet Edition.

What’s good about it?

The Nexon Jet Edition offers features like ventilated leatherette seats, an electric sunroof with a tilt function, a wireless charger, iRA-connected car technology, and air purifier with AQI display. Additionally, the compact SUV features a dual-tone exterior combination of Earthly Bronze body and a platinum silver roof, which is complemented with a set of 16-inch jet black diamond cut alloy wheels. As for the interior, it offers a dual-tone Oyster White and Granite Black interior theme with bronze accents.

What’s not so good?

The Nexon Jet Edition is the new top-spec variant in the Nexon line-up and is not offered in the lower-spec options.

Specifications

Petrol

1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine – 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm at 1,750rpm

Six-speed manual and six-speed AMT options

Diesel

1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine – 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm at 1,500rpm

Six-speed manual and six-speed AMT options

Did you know?

The Nexon Jet Edition commands a premium of Rs 13,000 over the Kaziranga Edition.