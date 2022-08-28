CarWale
    Tata Nexon Jet Edition launched – Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    624 Views
    Tata Nexon Jet Edition launched – Why should you buy?

    In the past, the Tata Nexon was offered in special edition variants in the form of Kaziranga and Dark Edition options. This time around, the Indian automaker has introduced a new special edition variant, the Nexon Jet Edition. The new variant gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. It is available in four variant options, which include XZ+ (P) petrol, XZA+ (P) petrol, XZ+ (P) diesel, and XZA+ (P) diesel. 

    Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Tata Nexon Jet Edition. 

    What’s good about it?

    The Nexon Jet Edition offers features like ventilated leatherette seats, an electric sunroof with a tilt function, a wireless charger, iRA-connected car technology, and air purifier with AQI display. Additionally, the compact SUV features a dual-tone exterior combination of Earthly Bronze body and a platinum silver roof, which is complemented with a set of 16-inch jet black diamond cut alloy wheels. As for the interior, it offers a dual-tone Oyster White and Granite Black interior theme with bronze accents. 

    What’s not so good? 

    The Nexon Jet Edition is the new top-spec variant in the Nexon line-up and is not offered in the lower-spec options. 

    Specifications

    Petrol

    1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine – 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm at 1,750rpm 

    Six-speed manual and six-speed AMT options 

    Diesel

    1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine – 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm at 1,500rpm 

    Six-speed manual and six-speed AMT options

    Did you know?

    The Nexon Jet Edition commands a premium of Rs 13,000 over the Kaziranga Edition.

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Is this the updated MG Gloster?

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

