Lamborghini to unveil a new model in December 2022

- The upcoming new model could be another Huracan model

- To be globally unveiled in December

Italian automaker, Lamborghini recently launched the Huracan Tecnica in India. At the time of its launch, the automaker also revealed its plans to globally unveil a new model in December. As seen in the teaser, the upcoming new model could be another Huracan model, details for which might be known in the days to come. It is believed that the upcoming model is likely to generate similar power output figures as the Huracan Tecnica.

The newly launched Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is positioned between the Huracan Evo RWD and the Huracan STO. Visually, the vehicle gets a new Y-shaped insert on either side of the front bumper, sporty rear bumper, hexagonal-shaped dual exhaust pipes, and carbon-fibre engine cover.

Mechanically, the Lamborghini Huracan is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that generates 640bhp and 565Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This engine will come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. To enhance the overall driving experience, the supercar offers multiple drive modes such as – Strada, Sport, and Corsa. The vehicle can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 325kmph.