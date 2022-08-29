Mahindra Bolero with new logo arrives at dealer stockyard

- New twin peaks logo features on grille, tailgate, and steering wheel

- Expected to be introduced soon

Mahindra introduced the new twin peaks logo last year with the XUV700. This was followed by the recently launched Scorpio-N and the newly teased XUV300. Now, as per a new sighting, the Mahindra Bolero will soon be getting the new brand logo.

The Mahindra Bolero that was spotted at the dealer stockyard features the new twin peaks logo on the front grille, tailgate, and steering wheel. The new logo will also be used on the wheel covers of the 15-inch steel wheels.

Besides this, there are no visual changes, and the SUV continues with its signature boxy and tall stance with metal bumpers, vertically stacked tail lamps, and square-shaped headlamps. Further, the Bolero gets a seven-seat layout and is loaded with features like a digital instrument cluster, central locking, reverse parking sensors, and dual front airbags.

The Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel that delivers 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the rear wheels by a five-speed manual gearbox.