CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra Bolero with new logo arrives at dealer stockyard

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    14,803 Views
    Mahindra Bolero with new logo arrives at dealer stockyard

    - New twin peaks logo features on grille, tailgate, and steering wheel

    - Expected to be introduced soon

    Mahindra introduced the new twin peaks logo last year with the XUV700. This was followed by the recently launched Scorpio-N and the newly teased XUV300. Now, as per a new sighting, the Mahindra Bolero will soon be getting the new brand logo. 

    Mahindra Bolero Rear View

    The Mahindra Bolero that was spotted at the dealer stockyard features the new twin peaks logo on the front grille, tailgate, and steering wheel. The new logo will also be used on the wheel covers of the 15-inch steel wheels.

    Mahindra Bolero Dashboard

    Besides this, there are no visual changes, and the SUV continues with its signature boxy and tall stance with metal bumpers, vertically stacked tail lamps, and square-shaped headlamps. Further, the Bolero gets a seven-seat layout and is loaded with features like a digital instrument cluster, central locking, reverse parking sensors, and dual front airbags.

    The Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel that delivers 75bhp and 210Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the rear wheels by a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Mahindra Bolero Image
    Mahindra Bolero
    ₹ 9.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N delivery schedule announced
     Next 
    Lamborghini to unveil a new model in December 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Bolero Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5648 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

    ₹ 2.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Bolero Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.30 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.79 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.33 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.93 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.78 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.33 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5648 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Bolero with new logo arrives at dealer stockyard