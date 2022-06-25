CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Gloster facelift test mule spotted in India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    169 Views
    MG Gloster facelift test mule spotted in India

    - To continue being powered by the existing diesel engine options 

    - Changes will be limited to cosmetic and feature updates 

    The MG Gloster facelift has been spied testing in India ahead of its anticipated launch sometime later this year or early next year. The vehicle is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Although the vehicle was heavily camouflaged, it does reveal some new styling elements. 

    As seen in the spy shots, the 2022 MG Gloster is expected to get redesigned fascia featuring a tweaked grille and sleek LED DRLs. As for the sides, the vehicle is not expected to get major design upgrades except for a set of redesigned alloy wheels, which will give it a fresh look. As for the rear, the vehicle might get redesigned LED taillights and a tweaked bumper. 

    As for the interior, the updated Gloster will get a revised upholstery, while most of the interior layout might be retained from the current model. The feature list in the new model will include a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, electric seats, and more. The safety feature list will include an ADAS system, six airbags, ESP, traction control, and more. 

    Mechanically, the Gloster facelift is expected to continue being powered by the existing diesel engine options: 2.0-litre turbo and 2.0-litre twin-turbo engines with an automatic transmission. More details about the MG Gloster facelift will be known in the days to come. 

    Source - C&B

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Hyundai Venue driven — Now in pictures
     Next 
    2022 Hyundai Venue Turbo DCT driven — Top 3 highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Gloster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5395 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Gloster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 38.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 39.92 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 37.16 Lakh
    Pune₹ 38.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 39.28 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.26 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 38.49 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.10 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5395 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Gloster facelift test mule spotted in India