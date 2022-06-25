MG Gloster facelift test mule spotted in India

- To continue being powered by the existing diesel engine options

- Changes will be limited to cosmetic and feature updates

The MG Gloster facelift has been spied testing in India ahead of its anticipated launch sometime later this year or early next year. The vehicle is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Although the vehicle was heavily camouflaged, it does reveal some new styling elements.

As seen in the spy shots, the 2022 MG Gloster is expected to get redesigned fascia featuring a tweaked grille and sleek LED DRLs. As for the sides, the vehicle is not expected to get major design upgrades except for a set of redesigned alloy wheels, which will give it a fresh look. As for the rear, the vehicle might get redesigned LED taillights and a tweaked bumper.

As for the interior, the updated Gloster will get a revised upholstery, while most of the interior layout might be retained from the current model. The feature list in the new model will include a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, electric seats, and more. The safety feature list will include an ADAS system, six airbags, ESP, traction control, and more.

Mechanically, the Gloster facelift is expected to continue being powered by the existing diesel engine options: 2.0-litre turbo and 2.0-litre twin-turbo engines with an automatic transmission. More details about the MG Gloster facelift will be known in the days to come.

Source - C&B