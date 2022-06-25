2022 Hyundai Venue driven — Now in pictures

First launched in 2019, the Hyundai Venue compact SUV has now received a mid-cycle update for the first time in three years. The carmaker has equipped it with several updated features and new tech. And, this is in addition to the design and styling changes. We drove the SUV from Hyderabad to Ramoji Film City quite recently, and here are the pictures from its first drive review.

Appearance-wise, its grille design and lighting pattern are similar to the new-gen Tucson. The diffused chrome elements look good and add appeal to the car, pretty much like the Alcazar.

On the other hand, the most prominent changes come to the rear section with the continuous LED light signature that connects the two LED taillights.

Under the hood, the Venue will continue to be offered with three engine options — 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The 1.2-litre petrol unit will only come with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.5-litre oil burner will also continue with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

However, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol will get the option of both a six-speed iMT (intelligent manual transmission) and an automatic seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) as seen here.

This 2022 Venue will come with multiple drive modes (Normal, Eco, Sport). Then, there's Alexa and Google Voice Assistant support as well.

What's more, the infotainment system gets a new sound of nature feature, while the voice assistant can understand 10 regional languages now.

In terms of safety equipment, the facelifted Venue comes with over 30 advanced safety features, including six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, and more.

We'd like to remind you that the Venue was the first fully connected car in India, and it now comes with more than 60 connected car features as part of the Bluelink system.

Furthermore, there are segment-best features like a powered seat for the driver, two-step rear reclining seats, an auto healthy air purifier, a wireless charger, and paddle shifters.

Hyundai is offering the latest iteration of the Venue in seven colour choices. This includes their signature Fiery Red option with a Phantom Black roof.

Other options include Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, and Denim Blue. Prospective buyers can further customise their Venue at the dealer level to give it a more personal touch.