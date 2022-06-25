CarWale
    Jehan Daruvala successfully completes Formula One test with McLaren

    CarWale Team

    -Drove 130 laps in McLaren’s 2021 F1 car

    -Now eligible for a Formula 1 super licence

    F1 test

    F2 driver, Jehan Daruvala made a successful Formula One test debut this week with McLaren. The 23-year-old drove the Woking-based team’s 2021 race-winning challenger - the MCL35M - on Tuesday and Wednesday at the British Grand Prix venue, Silverstone.

    The test was Jehan’s first taste of Formula One machinery and he chalked up over 130 laps combined over the two days, across twice the distance F1 drivers will cover during next weekend’s British Grand Prix. He is now eligible for a Formula One super licence. 

    Official comment

    Commenting on the landmark test, Jehan said, “I really enjoyed my first time driving a Formula One car. I felt immediately at home and while it was physically more demanding than anything I have driven in the past, I didn’t have any issues with my fitness. As a result, we were able to work through the run plan well and complete everything we had mapped out. We did a mixture of high-fuel long runs and as well as shorter, low-fuel runs on different tyre compounds. That gave me a good understanding of how teams operate on an F1 weekend. Overall, I’m very pleased with how the two days went, how I coped and the mileage we were able to complete. I felt I was able to push closer to the limit with every lap and I can’t wait to drive one of these cars again.”

    Jehan currently races with Italian team Prema in the Formula 2 championship, the feeder series that sits one step below Formula One, and is third in the overall standings.

