    2022 Hyundai Venue Turbo DCT driven — Top 3 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    2022 Hyundai Venue Turbo DCT driven — Top 3 highlights

    Hyundai recently launched the facelifted Venue in India. We have driven it and here are the top three highlights that we figured out after driving the compact SUV's turbocharged DCT automatic variant.

    1. DCT gearbox

    Hyundai Venue Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The 118bhp turbocharged engine felt quite peppy and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission complements this motor quite well. The gearshifts were quite smooth, didn't take time, and helped offer quite a seamless experience. It does take away the woes of shifting while keeping the driver’s left leg at ease. Still, if one wants to take control of the shifts, it can be done through the cog lever or even paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

    2. Driving modes

    Drive Mode Buttons/Terrain Selector

    Hyundai has gone a step ahead to introduce the driving modes with this iteration of the Venue. One can shift modes on the go with the help of a knob in the centre console near the gear lever. There's the normal driving mode for a balanced fuel economy driving performance. Then, eco mode turns the instrument cluster green and aims at providing maximum fuel efficiency. And lastly, the sport mode, for spirited driving as it allows one to hold on to the revs till the redline.

    Hyundai Venue Instrument Cluster

    3. Fuel efficiency

    The turbocharged version comes either with a six-speed iMT or this seven-speed DCT with ARAI-certified fuel economy figures of 18kmpl and 18.3kmpl respectively. Given our shoot schedule and inconsistent driving patterns, the displayed fuel efficiency was nothing to write home about. But we will soon do a real-world test to gauge how close it is to the claimed figures. The most fuel-efficient version will still, hands down, be the oil-burner with its diesel motor delivering 22.7kmpl as claimed.

    Hyundai Venue Left Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.20 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.51 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.07 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.77 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.36 Lakh

