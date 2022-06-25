CarWale
    Top-three Kia cars sold in India in May 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Kia India has been quick to emerge in the top-five list of automakers in the country. The ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors has significantly impacted Kia’s car sales in India. The following is a list of top-three bestselling cars from Kia India in May 2022. 

    Kia Sonet 

    The Kia Sonet leads sales for the company in the country in May 2022. The Sonet compact SUV registered 7.899 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 6,627 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 19 per cent. Moreover, the Sonet was also the fifth bestselling compact SUV in the country last month.

    Kia Seltos

    The second rank is secured by the Kia Seltos with 5,953 unit sales in May 2022 as compared to 4,277 unit sales in May 2021, thereby registering a growth of 39 per cent. Interestingly, the Seltos SUV was also the second highest-selling model in its segment in May 2022. Recently, Kia India introduced the 2022 Seltos with new feature updates and you can read about it in detail here.

    Kia Carens 

    The Carens emerged as the third bestselling model for the company last month. Kia India claims to have registered 4,612 unit sales for the Carens in May 2022. The vehicle was recently tested by the GNCAP and you can learn more about the crash test results here.

