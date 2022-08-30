Updated MG Gloster leaked; to be launched tomorrow

- Gets over 75 connected car features

- New design for 19-inch alloy wheels

As MG Motor India prepares to introduce the updated MG Gloster in the country tomorrow, we have got our hands on the first image of the SUV. While the overall silhouette and exterior styling has been kept intact, the design for the alloy wheels has been updated with a dual-spoke pattern. Additionally, it also appears that the Gloster will also be able in a new exterior shade. Currently, the three-row SUV is Agate Red, Metal Ash, Warm White, and Metal Black.

Besides the new design for the 19-inch alloy wheels, the Gloster is will get added functions under the ‘i-Smart 2.0’ connected car tech. MG states that the infotainment now offers over 75 connected car tech features. Some of the inclusions are Hinglish voice commands, live weather update, Park+ application, and remote control for AC, ambient light, and audio. The i-Smart app is now also available for Android watch users.

Under the hood, we expect the MG Gloster to continue with the same 2.0-litre turbo and twin-turbo diesel engines. Where the former has an output of 161bhp and 375Nm of torque, the latter is potent which develops 215bhp and 480Nm of peak torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range and the four-wheel-drive setup is limited only to the twin-turbo version.

The updated MG Gloster will continue its rivalry with Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Mahindra Alturas G4.