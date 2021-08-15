Tata Hornbill and Hyundai Casper to join growing crop of mid-level B-SUVs

Introduction

The B-SUV segment is flourishing at an unbelievable speed. When Ford launched the EcoSport in 2013, it was the first to the segment and until the Mahindra Quanto came along was the only to offer SUV styling but at a lower price thanks to the rules of the sub-four metre category. Today, eight years on, there are 12 different models on sales (EcoSport included) making it the most sought after segment to have a presence in these days. The segment matches the demands of high budget first time buyers as well those looking to graduate to a bigger vehicle but wanting to stay within the compact field of vehicles.

But manufacturers have realised that even a segment of buyers below them or those with a relatively light budget want to be in on the SUV craze, opening up a new front in the mid-level B-segment. This has traditionally been a bastion of hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios but now with growing demand, manufacturers have had to bring in SUV styled vehicles to this part of the market too.

Segment picture

Maruti, India’s most well versed player in this part of the market, has the Ignis which has been around for a bit and while essentially being a Swift underneath, its quirky styling has not taken it as far as the Swift in terms of numbers. The Ford Freestyle has been around roughly as much as the Ignis and offers the same value as the Ford Figo hatchback. It’s got subtle styling in terms of being an SUV but also has the advantage of being the only one to have a diesel option in the range in the present scenario. The third player is the Mahindra KUV100 NXT which underwent a revision in 2018 and will soon have an electric version.

Casper and HBX to join the ranks

Now joining the ranks, are two new cars- the Tata HBX (expected to be called the Hornbill) and the Hyundai Casper (currently codenamed the AX1) adding weight to the offerings in the segment.

The HBX was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in near production guise and apart from the oversized tyres and some of the exterior accessories; most of what you see in the picture below will make it to the production car. This has been further evinced by spy images indicating that the final design is not too far from the concept car both on the inside and outside. It’s expected to be offered with Tata’s 1.2-litre petrol that powers the Tiago and Tigor and with both automatic and manual transmission and will fit into the Tata SUV hierarchy between the Tiago NRG and the Nexon.

The Hyundai Casper is the South Korean automaker’s micro-SUV that will make its debut for their home market before coming to India possibly early next year. Spy images indicate some of the standard Hyundai SUV design language, upright stance and chunky design elements for some of that in your face appeal. It is expected to be offered with the same set of engine and transmission options as the Nios and Aura making it the second diesel car in the segment.

The arrival of these vehicles also indicates that most manufacturers have now moved to a plan of collective volumes rather than depending on a single model to provide them their sales numbers.

Pricing

We expect Tata to price the Hornbill/HBX in the range of Rs five lakh to Rs eight lakh while the Casper/AX1 will be in the range of Rs four lakh to Rs seven lakh.