Discounts up to Rs 80,000 on Renault Duster, Triber, and Kiger in August 2021

Select Renault dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonus.

The RXS and RXZ variants of the Renault Duster can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000. The RXT and RXZ variants of the Triber are offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Discounts on the Renault Kiger include a loyalty or exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. The Kwid is available with a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. To celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary in India, the company launched the RXT (O) variant of the Kiger earlier this month, details of which can be read here.