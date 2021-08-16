CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Tata Harrier, Safari, and Nexon in August 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    A few Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across their product range in August 2021. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and benefits for covid warriors.

    The Camo and Dark Edition variants of the Tata Harrier are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. All other variants of the SUV get an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000. The Safari is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The XZ variant of the Altroz can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

    Discounts on the diesel-powered Tata Nexon include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a benefit of Rs 5,000 for covid warriors. The petrol variants of sub-four metre SUV receive only a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The Nexon EV is available with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

    The Tata Tigor can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a benefit of Rs 3,000 for covid warriors. The Tiago is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a benefit of Rs 3,000 for covid warriors.

    Tata Altroz
