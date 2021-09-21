Second-generation Honda BR-V arrives in Indonesia

- The N7X concept has been introduced as the new BR-V in Indonesia

- Powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that generates 118bhp/145Nm

- Offers the latest technology and features over its predecessor

The much-awaited seven-seat SUV from Honda has debuted as the new-generation BR-V for the Indonesian market. Back in May, the vehicle was showcased as the N7X concept. Interestingly, Indonesia is the first market in the world to get the second-generation Honda BR-V. The new model offers the latest technology and features over its predecessor. The SUV has been introduced in V, E, and Prestige variants.

The new Honda BR-V has been introduced in five colour options, which include Premium Opal White Pearl (new colour), Taffeta White, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, and Crystal Black Pearl. The newly introduced BR-V features a new set of LED headlamps that are equipped with LED DRLs and are integrated with the front grille. Depending on the variant, the vehicle is available in 16-inch and 17-inch wheel options. As for the rear section, the vehicle gets redesigned combi lamps with LED light bars that blend with the body lines.

As for the interior, the vehicle gets premium upholstery along with armrests for both the first and the second row. The SUV offers ample storage space in the form of pockets behind the front passenger seat, eight-water bottle holders, and more. Moreover, the third-row seats can be folded up to 50/50.

Mechanically, the new BR-V is powered by the updated 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine that generates 118bhp at 6,600rpm and a maximum torque of 145Nm at 4,300 rpm. This engine comes mated to a CVT unit. The vehicle is equipped with the remote engine start, walk-away auto-lock function, Honda LaneWatch, smart entry system, and more.

In terms of safety, it offers Honda SENSING, which until now was limited to premium models such as Honda Odyssey, new Honda Accord, and the new Honda CR-V. The Honda SENSING technology includes Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN), Collision Mitigation Brake System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Auto-High Beam.