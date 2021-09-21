CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Audi e-tron GT to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,149 Views
    New Audi e-tron GT to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The Audi e-tron GT will be the second electric offering from the brand in India

    - Bookings for the model began earlier this month

    Audi India is all set to introduce the e-tron GT in the country tomorrow. Bookings for the model, which will be the second electric offering from the brand in India, commenced earlier this month.

    Design highlights of the Audi e-tron GT range include the brand’s signature matrix LED headlamps, a sloping roof-line, an LED light bar at the rear, 21-inch aerodynamically shaped alloy wheels, dual-tone bumpers, and an active rear spoiler with two modes (Eco and Dynamic).

    Inside, the Audi e-tron GT comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the signature Virtual cockpit (Audi speak for the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster), a dual-tone dashboard, carbon-fibre inserts, contrast red upholstery, sport seats, an alcantara-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, and eight-way power-adjustable front seats.

    Propelling the 2021 Audi e-tron GT will be two electric motors producing a combined power output of 469bhp and 630Nm of torque in the S variant, and 590bhp and 830Nm of torque in the RS variant. According to the WLTP cycle, the S and RS variants return a range of 500kms and 481kms, respectively with a full charge. Both the variants get four-wheel steering as standard.

    Audi e-tron GT Image
    Audi e-tron GT
    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Casper interior images and details revealed
     Next 
    New Tata Punch interiors revealed ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Audi e-tron GT Right Front Three Quarter
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2833 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.01 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2833 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi e-tron GT to be launched in India tomorrow