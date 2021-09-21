New Audi e-tron GT to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Audi e-tron GT will be the second electric offering from the brand in India

- Bookings for the model began earlier this month

Audi India is all set to introduce the e-tron GT in the country tomorrow. Bookings for the model, which will be the second electric offering from the brand in India, commenced earlier this month.

Design highlights of the Audi e-tron GT range include the brand’s signature matrix LED headlamps, a sloping roof-line, an LED light bar at the rear, 21-inch aerodynamically shaped alloy wheels, dual-tone bumpers, and an active rear spoiler with two modes (Eco and Dynamic).

Inside, the Audi e-tron GT comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the signature Virtual cockpit (Audi speak for the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster), a dual-tone dashboard, carbon-fibre inserts, contrast red upholstery, sport seats, an alcantara-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, and eight-way power-adjustable front seats.

Propelling the 2021 Audi e-tron GT will be two electric motors producing a combined power output of 469bhp and 630Nm of torque in the S variant, and 590bhp and 830Nm of torque in the RS variant. According to the WLTP cycle, the S and RS variants return a range of 500kms and 481kms, respectively with a full charge. Both the variants get four-wheel steering as standard.