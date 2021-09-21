CarWale
    New Tata Punch interiors revealed ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Tata Punch is expected to be launched around the festive season

    - The model has already been spotted in three new colours

    Tata Motors has revealed the interiors of the 2021 Punch ahead of its launch that is likely to take place around the festive season later this year. The model was recently spotted in new colours completely devoid of any camouflage, details of which are available here.

    As seen in the image, the interiors of the Tata Punch will come equipped with a dual-tone black and white dashboard, blue accents for the AC vents, white inserts for the inside door handles, a large, freestanding Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, a digital-analogue instrument console borrowed from the Altroz, an engine start-stop button, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, front power windows, and automatic climate control.

    Dashboard

    Exterior highlights of the 2021 Tata Punch include a black single-slat grille, split headlamp design, fog lights, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, dual-tone bumpers, and LED tail lights. Also on offer will be dual-tone paintjobs with contrast coloured ORVMs.

    Under the hood of the Tata Punch is likely to be a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Once launched, the Tata Punch micro-SUV will rival the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra hikes prices of Bolero Neo, Scorpio and Marazzo by up to Rs 30,000

