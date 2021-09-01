2021 Renault Kwid launched in India at Rs 4.06 lakh

- The Kwid now gets dual front airbags as standard

- Renault celebrates its 10th anniversary in India with lucrative discounts and offers

As part of Renault’s 10th anniversary celebrations in India, the French automaker has launched the 2021 model year update for its popular selling entry-level model, the Kwid. As part of the fresh update, the hatchback has received new features. The 2021 Renault Kwid continues to be offered in two petrol engine options - 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. Both the engines get five-speed manual transmission as standard, while the AMT option is available with a 1.0-litre engine.

The 2021 Renault Kwid now gets dual front airbags as part of the standard safety equipment. Moreover, the safety equipment list now also includes front driver side pyrotech and pretensioner. As a part of the 2021 update, the Climber Edition will also be available in dual-tone white colour with a black roof combination. Interestingly, the Kwid Climber Edition also gets electric ORVMs, and a day and night IRVM.

To celebrate its 10thanniversary in the country, Renault India has announced special offers for the customers in the month of September 2021. New Renault customers can avail maximum benefits of up to Rs 80,000 on select variants across the product range. Moreover, the company offers 10 unique loyalty rewards, with maximum loyalty benefits of up to Rs 1,10,000; which is over and above the regular consumer offers. Apart from the cash offers and the loyalty bonus, the company has also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme on the purchase of Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. Under the program, Renault vehicles can opt for a Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after six months.

Renault has introduced specific offers for customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa from 1 to 10 September, to celebrate the upcoming festive season of Ganesh Chathurthi. To learn more about the applicable offers, customers can reach out to the nearest dealership for more details.

The new price list for the 2021 Renault Kwid is as follows –

Renault Kwid RXE 0.8L - Rs 4,06,500

Renault Kwid RXL 0.8L - Rs 4,36,500

Renault Kwid RXT 0.8L - Rs 4,66,500

Renault Kwid RXL 1.0L MT - Rs 4,53,600

Renault Kwid RXL 1.0L EASY-R - Rs 4,93,600

Renault Kwid RXT 1.0L MT option - Rs 4,90,300

Renault Kwid CLIMBER 1.0L MT option - Rs 5,11,500

Renault Kwid RXT 1.0L EASY- R option - Rs 5,30,300

Renault Kwid CLIMBER 1.0L EASY-R option - Rs 5,51,500