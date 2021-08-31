Maserati Grecale nears production; expected debut in November

- Second SUV from the Italian marque

- Will have three variants – GT, Modena, and Trofeo

Maserati is currently busy working on their next big product. And this big product is a smaller SUV that will sit below the Levante. To be christened ‘Grecale’, the small crossover is important for the Italian marque because it would be a volume driver aimed at the Porsche Macan, Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X4 buyers.

Under the camouflage, the Grecale appears to be a typical European mid-size crossover with a curvaceous bodyshell. There are large recesses on the grille which might hint at a new design that would be dissimilar to the Levante. But one thing is clear that the headlamp design will match the MC20 more than any other Trident model.

The Italian SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor which might get some sort of mild-hybrid tech. There will be a bigger 3.0-litre V6 on offer as well in the range-topping guise. Whether or not there will be a diesel version of the Grecale remains to be seen. There will be three variants like any other Maserati – GT, Modena, and Trofeo. But more variants and limited editions could follow later.

Maserati has been pushing the global premiere for end-2021 owing to the pandemic delays. Some reports hint at a November reveal. We expect the Maserati Grecale to also make its Indian debut promptly after it goes on sale internationally.