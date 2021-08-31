Maruti Suzuki to cut down production by 60 per cent in September 2021

- To levy price hike in September 2021

- Total vehicle production to be around 40 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has reported that the carmaker will scale down its production operations at both Haryana and Gujarat plants by 60 per cent in September 2021. The car manufacturer attributes the decision to the supply constraint of electronic components due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors.

In a regulatory filing the carmaker has stated, “Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the Company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of September in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) in Gujarat.”

Due to the same conundrum, Maruti Suzuki had also cut down production at its Gujarat plant on 7, 14, and 21 August and also reduced the working hours from two shifts to one shift for selection production lines, details of which can be read here.

The carmaker has also announced its third price revision across the model range that will be effective from September 2021. In the previous month, the ex-showroom prices of the Swift and S-CNG range of models were hiked by Rs 15,000. To know more about it, click here.