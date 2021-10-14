CarWale
    BMW launches 3 Series Gran Limousine ‘Iconic Edition’ in India; prices start from Rs 53.50 lakh

    Gajanan Kashikar

    German carmaker BMW has launched the 'Iconic Edition' variants of the elongated 3 Series Gran Limousine in India with prices starting from Rs 53.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer is only offering limited units of the special edition executive saloon and they will be available exclusively on its online shop.

    Grille

    The 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition comes in exclusive paint jobs - Mineral White, Carbon Blac and Cashmere Silver with Cognac/Black interior. Besides that, with these special edition models, BMW has the provided ‘glow kidney grille’ in the 3 Series Limousine. To put it simply, the grille comes with integrated LED lights inside which illuminate in a Sky Blue shade. Apart from that, the brand has not overhauled the design of the saloon.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    On the inside, one of the most significant additions is the ‘crystal gear-shift knob’. Interestingly, the transparent gear stick shows off an illuminated numeric ‘3’ created inside. Moreover, the Iconic Edition models also get cushions for the rear-seat headrests and a coat hanger with a base carrier. Additionally, the cabin features expensive Vernasca leather upholstery for the seats, three-zone temperature control, a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display - like the standard 3 Series Gran Limousine.

    Front Seat Headrest

    The Iconic Edition of the saloon is powered by petrol and diesel engines. Firstly, there is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. The second one is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that generates 188bhp and 400nm of torque. Both the motors are coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Variant specific prices (ex-showroom) 
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li Iconic EditionRs 53.50 lakh
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld Iconic EditionRs 54.90 lakh
