CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW group plant in Chennai rolls out 1 lakh units

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    78 Views
    BMW group plant in Chennai rolls out 1 lakh units

    - Celebratory unit of 1 lakh units roll out is a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition

    - The company currently locally produces 13 models in India

    The BMW group plant in Chennai has rolled out 1 lakh locally produced cars in the country. The celebratory unit is a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition. The facility, which started operations on 29 March, 2007, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

    The BMW Group has continuously increased the number of its locally produced car models. BMW currently produces 13 models locally, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, Series Gran Limousine, M340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7, and the MINI Countryman.

    Speaking on the occasion, Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, said, “It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency, and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world. Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes with state-of-the-art technology, and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success. At the same time, increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW group plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows.”

    BMW X1 Image
    BMW X1
    ₹ 39.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New car launches and unveils in India next week

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X1 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2214 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 39.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X1 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 47.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 51.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 46.58 Lakh
    Pune₹ 47.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 48.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 44.51 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 49.22 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 44.85 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 44.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2214 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW group plant in Chennai rolls out 1 lakh units