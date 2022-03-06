BMW group plant in Chennai rolls out 1 lakh units

- Celebratory unit of 1 lakh units roll out is a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition

- The company currently locally produces 13 models in India

The BMW group plant in Chennai has rolled out 1 lakh locally produced cars in the country. The celebratory unit is a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition. The facility, which started operations on 29 March, 2007, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

The BMW Group has continuously increased the number of its locally produced car models. BMW currently produces 13 models locally, including the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, Series Gran Limousine, M340i, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7, and the MINI Countryman.

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai, said, “It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency, and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world. Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes with state-of-the-art technology, and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success. At the same time, increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW group plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows.”