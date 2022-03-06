Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG facelift spotted testing

- The facelifted Mercedes-AMG G63 is expected to receive subtle cosmetic updates

- The model could be powered by the same 577bhp 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine

Mercedes-Benz is working on a mid-life facelift of the second-gen G-Class in the AMG guise, evident from a recent set of spy photos that made their way to the web. These photos reveal a partially camouflaged test-mule of the G63 AMG testing in the snow.

As seen in the spy images here, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is camouflaged at the front and rear, hinting at where the majority of the changes would lie. While the overall silhouette of the model will remain unchanged, we expect updates in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, a set of new alloy wheels, and tweaked LED tail lights.

While there are no official updates or visible images revealing the interior of the updated Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, we expect the refreshed model to come equipped with the brand’s MBUX infotainment system at the least, considering it is one of the very few models from the brand that is yet to receive this significant update. That said, Mercedes could also go ahead and redesign the dashboard, while plonking the large tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system as seen in the likes of the new S-Class.

The spy shots of the Mercedes-AMG G63 facelift reveal that test mules do not have any stickers denoting electrification, and hence, the model is likely to soldier on with the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 577bhp and 850Nm of torque, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It is believed that the updated G-Class could be revealed late this year or in early 2023. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.