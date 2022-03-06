CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG facelift spotted testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    691 Views
    Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG facelift spotted testing

    - The facelifted Mercedes-AMG G63 is expected to receive subtle cosmetic updates

    - The model could be powered by the same 577bhp 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine

    Mercedes-Benz is working on a mid-life facelift of the second-gen G-Class in the AMG guise, evident from a recent set of spy photos that made their way to the web. These photos reveal a partially camouflaged test-mule of the G63 AMG testing in the snow.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Front View

    As seen in the spy images here, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is camouflaged at the front and rear, hinting at where the majority of the changes would lie. While the overall silhouette of the model will remain unchanged, we expect updates in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, a set of new alloy wheels, and tweaked LED tail lights.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Left Side View

    While there are no official updates or visible images revealing the interior of the updated Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, we expect the refreshed model to come equipped with the brand’s MBUX infotainment system at the least, considering it is one of the very few models from the brand that is yet to receive this significant update. That said, Mercedes could also go ahead and redesign the dashboard, while plonking the large tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system as seen in the likes of the new S-Class.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    The spy shots of the Mercedes-AMG G63 facelift reveal that test mules do not have any stickers denoting electrification, and hence, the model is likely to soldier on with the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 577bhp and 850Nm of torque, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. It is believed that the updated G-Class could be revealed late this year or in early 2023. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Weekly news round-up Tata Altroz Automatic bookings, Skoda Slavia launched, and 2022 Toyota Glanza, and more
     Next 
    BMW group plant in Chennai rolls out 1 lakh units

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    • Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    794 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.55 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.94 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.06 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.94 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.96 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.96 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.90 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.98 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.82 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.86 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    794 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG facelift spotted testing