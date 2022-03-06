CarWale
    Weekly news round-up Tata Altroz Automatic bookings, Skoda Slavia launched, and 2022 Toyota Glanza, and more

    Jay Shah

    9,690 Views
    Weekly news round-up Tata Altroz Automatic bookings, Skoda Slavia launched, and 2022 Toyota Glanza, and more

    With the start of a new month, the automotive industry witnessed two new car launches in the last week. Besides this, several carmakers confirmed new products that will be launched in the current month. Let us know more about it.

    Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched 

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz India launched its second offering under the prestigious Maybach sub-brand – the Maybach S-Class. The luxury saloon can be had in two guises – S580 4Matic and S680 4Matic with prices starting at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). The former will be built locally at the carmaker’s Chakan plant while the latter will be a CBU model. To know more about them, click here.

    Tata Altroz Automatic

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors dropped the first teaser of the automatic version of the Altroz hatchback. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor will be paired to a DCT unit and prices are slated to be announced by 15 March. The Altroz DCT will be offered in XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims and bookings for the hatchback are underway for Rs 21,000 across all Tata dealerships. 

    Toyota Glanza facelift launch date announced 

    With the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno launched, it’s time for its alliance crony, the Toyota Glanza to make its market debut. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has dropped several teasers of the new Glanza revealing that the hatchback will be launched this month on 15 March. The 2022 Glanza will get a different front fascia, fresh upholstery, and features derived from the new Baleno and you can know more about it here.

    Tata Nexon gets four new variants

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata Motors manufactures the Nexon SUV at its Ranjangaon plant. The compact SUV achieved the 3,00,000 production milestone and the Indian carmaker introduced four new variants along with a new Royale Blue exterior shade. The Nexon now gets new features like an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming IRVM. You can know the prices of the new variants of the Tata Nexon here.

    Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched 

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    With the Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Czech carmaker has now announced the prices of the 1.5-litre TSI version. Offered in the top-spec Style trim in both manual and automatic gearboxes, the Slavia 1.5 is priced at Rs 16.19 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh, respectively, both prices ex-showroom. We have driven the Skoda Slavia and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG facelift spotted testing

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
