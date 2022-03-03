CarWale
    Mercedes-Maybach S-Class launched in India; prices start at Rs 2.50 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available in two variants

    - The model is based on the seventh-generation S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the new Maybach S-Class in the country, with prices starting at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). Based on the seventh-gen S-Class, the new model is offered in two variants including the S580 and S680. The former will be locally produced at the brand’s facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, while the latter will be imported to the country via the CBU route.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Front View

    The second Maybach product from the brand after the GLS Maybach SUV, the new-gen Maybach S-Class features the signature chrome grille with vertical slats and the Mercedes-Maybach branding as well as the Mercedes-Benz logo on the hood. The grille is flanked by LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs on either side, chrome inserts for the bumper, chrome window line, 20-inch alloy mono-block wheels, the Maybach logo on the C-pillar, wrap-around LED tail lights, and chrome inserts for the boot-lid as well as the rear bumper.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class features powered comfort rear doors, two individual seats for the second row with reclining and massage functions, leg rests, foldable trays, a 10-litre refrigerator that can house champagne bottles and champagne flutes, heated and cooled cup holders, and a MBUX tablet in the rear arm-rest to control various functions. A few other notable features include a 12.8-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX connectivity, Heads-Up Display (HUD), airbag for the second row passengers, air suspension, rear-wheel steering, Level 3 autonomy and an array of active and passive safety features.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Second Row Seats

    Propelling the new-gen Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will be a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system in the S580 guise and a 6.0-litre V12 motor. The former is capable of producing 496bhp and 700Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 621bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class (ex-showroom):

    Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S580 4Matic: Rs 2.50 crore                                                                     

    Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 4Matic: Rs 3.20 crore

    Audi India announces price hike of three per cent across models
    New Toyota Glanza teased; to be launched in India on 15 March, 2022

