CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Toyota Glanza teased; to be launched in India on 15 March, 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    332 Views
    New Toyota Glanza teased; to be launched in India on 15 March, 2022

    - The 2022 Toyota Glanza will feature an updated exterior design and new features inside

    - The new-gen model is likely to be powered by an 89bhp, 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol engine

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has teased the refreshed Glanza on its social media handles. The updated model will be launched in India on 15, March. The 2022 Glanza was recently spotted undisguised, details of which are available here.

    As seen in the teaser image, the new-gen Toyota Glanza gets a different fascia when compared to the 2022 Baleno. The model gets a new grille, a new dual-tone bumper with a large and wide air dam, chrome inserts around the fog light cluster, and a new design for the alloy wheels. A few other notable features of the model could include new LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, two-piece LED tail lights, and a new rear bumper.

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the 2022 Toyota Glanza will receive a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new dashboard, a new centre console, a new steering wheel, and a revised instrument console. The model is also expected to come equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, cruise control, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), and an Arkamys-sourced music system.

    Under the hood, the new Toyota Glanza is likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol engine producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Image
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI variant launched in India at Rs 16.19 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Glanza Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota Glanza Facelift Front View
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1564 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 31.38 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1564 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Toyota Glanza teased; to be launched in India on 15 March, 2022