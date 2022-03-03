New Toyota Glanza teased; to be launched in India on 15 March, 2022

- The 2022 Toyota Glanza will feature an updated exterior design and new features inside

- The new-gen model is likely to be powered by an 89bhp, 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has teased the refreshed Glanza on its social media handles. The updated model will be launched in India on 15, March. The 2022 Glanza was recently spotted undisguised, details of which are available here.

As seen in the teaser image, the new-gen Toyota Glanza gets a different fascia when compared to the 2022 Baleno. The model gets a new grille, a new dual-tone bumper with a large and wide air dam, chrome inserts around the fog light cluster, and a new design for the alloy wheels. A few other notable features of the model could include new LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, two-piece LED tail lights, and a new rear bumper.

Inside, the 2022 Toyota Glanza will receive a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new dashboard, a new centre console, a new steering wheel, and a revised instrument console. The model is also expected to come equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, cruise control, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), and an Arkamys-sourced music system.

Under the hood, the new Toyota Glanza is likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre dual VVT petrol engine producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.