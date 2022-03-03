CarWale
    Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI variant launched in India at Rs 16.19 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI variant launched in India at Rs 16.19 lakh

    - The Slavia 1.0 TSI variant was launched in India earlier this week

    - The 1.5 TSI variant produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, offered with manual and automatic transmissions

    Skoda has launched the Slavia 1.5 TSI variant in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.5 TSI variant is offered in the top-end Style trim, in manual and automatic transmissions.

    Powering the 2022 Skoda Slavia is a 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The latter is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm, while details of the former are available here. The 1.5 TSI variant is available with a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. To read our review of the Slavia, click here.

    On the outside, the Skoda Slavia features L-shaped LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, the signature butterfly grille with a chrome surround and black vertical slats, fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, Skoda lettering on the boot-lid, wrap-around LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, a rear bumper-mounted reflectors and a chrome insert, and a boot-lid mounted number plate recess.

    The interiors of the new Skoda Slavia come equipped with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, and cruise control.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI (ex-showroom):

    Slavia 1.5 TSI Style MT: Rs 16.19 lakh

    Slavia 1.5 TSI Style AT: Rs 17.79 lakh

