Four reasons to choose the Skoda Slavia 1.5 over its 1.0-litre variant

The new Skoda Slavia is finally here. We have driven both the variants, the 1-litre and the 1.5 and you can check the reviews here and here. Now both these variants come similarly equipped when it comes to features, but there are a few reasons that make the 1.5-litre variant a better buy despite the higher sticker price. Let’s take a look.

Much stronger engine

Both the 1-litre and the 1.5-litre engines are turbocharged units, but that’s where the similarities between them end. The 1.5-litre unit boasts more capacity, one more cylinder and a full 35bhp more. And this difference shows the moment you drive it. Throttle response is just fantastic and the 1.5 is almost 2 seconds quicker to 100kmph, that’s a night and day difference. No matter what gear and speed, the bigger engine always has power on tap and the 72 extra Nm of torque means lesser downshift needed. If you like to drive and use the car more for the highways, the 1.5-litre engine makes an ideal choice.

Better refinement at higher speeds

Owing to higher displacement, an extra cylinder and more power, the Slavia 1.5 also feels much more relaxed at triple digit speeds. Even at higher revs, thanks to plenty of power available in reserve, the 1.5-litre engine runs quieter and feels more refined. One also needs to use a lot less throttle to overtake or to get to higher speeds as compared to the 1-litre engine thereby improving fuel efficiency.

DSG gearbox

The DSG gearbox has pretty much been the highlight of almost all Skoda vehicles. While the 1-litre Slavia gets a 6-speed torque converter gearbox, the 1.5 gets the famed 7-speed DSG. Now as we already know this is a twin-clutch gearbox and is a way better technology. It helps with extremely quick gear changes so there is no lag and keeps the engine right in the powerband so that you have access to power just when you need it. Thanks to the DSG gearbox, the Slavia accelerates quicker than the manual and at the same time is almost as fuel efficient at the manual.

Almost the same fuel efficiency thanks to start/stop and active cylinder technology

The wonders of a technologically advanced engine are highlighted in the Slavia 1.5 TSI by offering brilliant performance but without sacrificing fuel efficiency. Along with stop/start technology that is also available in the 1-litre variant, the 1.5 additionally gets Active Cylinder Technology which automatically shuts down 2 cylinders when the car is not under load thereby increasing fuel efficiency.

Claimed figures for the 1-litre TSI with the manual and the torque converter AT stand at 19.47kmpl and 18.07kmpl respectively. With the 1.5 TSI, the manual is rated at 18.72kmpl and the DSG variant is rated at 18.41kmpl. What is astonishing is that the 1.5-litre variant with the DSG gearbox gives a better fuel efficiency figure than the 1-litre variant with the torque converter gearbox.

Overall, the Slavia is an excellent product from Skoda and while both the engines are good in their own right, if one can afford to splurge extra, we think the 1.5-litre variant is the one to buy.

