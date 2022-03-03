CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India sells 4,528 units in February 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    752 Views
    MG Motor India sells 4,528 units in February 2022

    - MG registered a Y-o-Y growth of five per cent

    - The company will launch the ZS EV facelift later this month

    MG Motor India retailed 4,528 units in February 2022, accounting for a growth of five per cent over the corresponding month last year. The carmaker did not share the variant-wise sales numbers for last month.

    MG will launch the ZS EV facelift in India on 7 March, 2022. The updated version of the brand’s first electric vehicle in the country will receive a comprehensive update, details of which are available here.

    Morris Garages currently sells the Astor, Gloster, Hector, and Hector Plus in the Indian market. The company has its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, which has an annual production capacity of 8 lakh units. The Astor was the most recent launch from the brand, and to know more about the rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, click here.

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 9.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Four reasons to choose the Skoda Slavia 1.5 over its 1.0-litre variant
     Next 
    New BMW X4 Black Shadow Edition sold out in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Astor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    MG Gloster | Pampering Driver Seat | CarWale #shorts
    youtube-icon
    MG Gloster | Pampering Driver Seat | CarWale #shorts
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    810 Views
    23 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 8.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thFEB
    View All SUV Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Astor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.64 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.01 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.67 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.10 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.46 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    MG Gloster | Pampering Driver Seat | CarWale #shorts
    youtube-icon
    MG Gloster | Pampering Driver Seat | CarWale #shorts
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    810 Views
    23 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India sells 4,528 units in February 2022