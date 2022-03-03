MG Motor India sells 4,528 units in February 2022

- MG registered a Y-o-Y growth of five per cent

- The company will launch the ZS EV facelift later this month

MG Motor India retailed 4,528 units in February 2022, accounting for a growth of five per cent over the corresponding month last year. The carmaker did not share the variant-wise sales numbers for last month.

MG will launch the ZS EV facelift in India on 7 March, 2022. The updated version of the brand’s first electric vehicle in the country will receive a comprehensive update, details of which are available here.

Morris Garages currently sells the Astor, Gloster, Hector, and Hector Plus in the Indian market. The company has its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, which has an annual production capacity of 8 lakh units. The Astor was the most recent launch from the brand, and to know more about the rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, click here.