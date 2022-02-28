CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Skoda Slavia launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    164 Views
    New Skoda Slavia launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh

    - The Skoda Slavia is the spiritual successor to the Rapid sedan

    - Prices of the 1.5 TSI variant will be announced next week

    The 2022 Skoda Slavia has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in five colours across three variants, details of which are available here. Rivals to the Slavia sedan include the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

    Exterior highlights of the new Skoda Slavia include the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, L-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps, fog lights, blacked-out B and C-pillars, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, a boot-lid mounted number plate holder, a rear bumper with reflectors and a chrome strip, as well as the Skoda lettering on the boot-lid. To read our first look review of the Slavia, click here.

    The interiors of the 2022 Skoda Slavia feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity, an electric sunroof, a fully-digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, cruise control, and rear AC vents.

    In terms of engine options, the Skoda Slavia sedan will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. To read our review of the Slavia 1.0 TSI, click here.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Slavia (ex-showroom):

    Slavia 1.0 TSI Active MT: Rs 10.69 lakh

    Slavia 1.0 TSI Ambition MT: Rs 12.39 lakh

    Slavia 1.0 TSI Ambition AT: Rs 13.59 lakh

    Slavia 1.0 TSI Style MT (non-sunroof): Rs 13.59 lakh

    Slavia 1.0 TSI Style MT: Rs 13.99 lakh

    Slavia 1.0 TSI Style AT: Rs 15.39 lakh

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Weekly news round-up: 2022 Maruti Wagon R launched, Kia EV6 trademark filed, Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4985 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Belta

    Toyota Belta

    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 12.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4985 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Skoda Slavia launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh