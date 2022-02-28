New Skoda Slavia launched in India; prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh

- The Skoda Slavia is the spiritual successor to the Rapid sedan

- Prices of the 1.5 TSI variant will be announced next week

The 2022 Skoda Slavia has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in five colours across three variants, details of which are available here. Rivals to the Slavia sedan include the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

Exterior highlights of the new Skoda Slavia include the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, L-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps, fog lights, blacked-out B and C-pillars, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, a boot-lid mounted number plate holder, a rear bumper with reflectors and a chrome strip, as well as the Skoda lettering on the boot-lid. To read our first look review of the Slavia, click here.

The interiors of the 2022 Skoda Slavia feature a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity, an electric sunroof, a fully-digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, cruise control, and rear AC vents.

In terms of engine options, the Skoda Slavia sedan will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. To read our review of the Slavia 1.0 TSI, click here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Skoda Slavia (ex-showroom):

Slavia 1.0 TSI Active MT: Rs 10.69 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Ambition MT: Rs 12.39 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Ambition AT: Rs 13.59 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Style MT (non-sunroof): Rs 13.59 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Style MT: Rs 13.99 lakh

Slavia 1.0 TSI Style AT: Rs 15.39 lakh