Weekly news round-up: 2022 Maruti Wagon R launched, Kia EV6 trademark filed, Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched

In the week gone by we have witnessed a series of new car launches across budget, special editions, and premium electric segments. Moreover, we have also learned about new model launches in the days to come. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition introduced at Rs 11.79 lakh

In mid-of last week, Tata Motors launched the Kaziranga range of SUVs in India, which includes – Nexon Kaziranga, Punch Kaziranga, Harrier Kaziranga, and the Safari Kaziranga. The new models feature the Grassland Beige exterior body colour with a dual-tone roof in piano black finish. Additionally, the vehicle features the satin black mascot on the front fender. The vehicle also gets a dual-tone earthy beige leatherette upholstery and tropical wood dashboard along with several earthy beige coloured inserts. The front headrests also feature the embossed torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other.

New Citroen C3 to be launched in India by June 2022

Citroen’s second product for the Indian market, the C3 is expected to be launched in India by June 2022. The new model is expected to be developed and produced in India. The upcoming model is expected to get sporty styling elements such as a split headlamp setup, horizontal chrome slats on the grille, two-tone exterior colours, fore and aft silver skid plates, roof rails, chunky plastic cladding around the wheel arches, and wraparound tail lamps. Mechanically, it is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine option.

New Mini Cooper SE electric launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh

Post much wait, MINI has launched the all-electric Cooper SE in India in a single top-spec variant. The vehicle has been introduced in India via the CBU route and is powered by a 32.6 kWh battery pack that produces 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. This engine enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 150kmph. The battery is claimed to return a range (WLTP certified) of 270km in a full charge. An 11kW AC wall-box charger is included, which charges the model from 0-80 per cent in 2.5 hours. Moreover, the 50kW DC fast charger is capable of charging the battery from 0-80 per cent in just 36 minutes.

Kia EV6 trademark filed in India

Kia India has recently registered a trademark for the EV6 in the country, which is expected to be introduced in the country soon. It is believed that the new model will be available in four variants. The EV6 will be powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack powers all four wheels, while producing 321bhp and 605Nm of torque; the 58kWh battery pack sends power to the rear wheels while generating 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Additionally, the company has also filed applications for EV6 Light, EV6 Air, EV6 Water, and EV6 Earth, which could be the variant names.

New Toyota Glanza spied sans camouflage; launch likely soon

Followed by the recent launch of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India, it is quite obvious that the Glanza will also get familiar updates. The upcoming 2022 Toyota Glanza has been spotted uncamouflaged ahead of its official launch. Changes will be limited to a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates, while mechanically it will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will also offer the idle start/stop function as standard. This engine will be available in manual and CVT options.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift launched at Rs 5.40 lakh

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India. The highest selling model in the country for the last few months has further strengthened its position in the Indian market with debut of an updated model. The hatchback is available in 1,0-litre and 1.2-litre engine option, wherein the 1.0-litre engine option is available in the LXI and VXI variants, while the 1.2-litre engine option is offered in ZXI and ZXI+ variants.

2022 Lexus NX 350h to be launched in India on 9 March

The all-new Lexus NX 350h is set for India launch on 9 March, 2022. The vehicle has been introduced in three engine options – Exquisite, Luxury, and the F-Sport. The vehicle will offer a modern set of features and be longer, wider, taller, and with more wheelbase. The upcoming model is likely to come powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol hybrid engine paired with an eCVT automatic transmission.