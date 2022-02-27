2022 BMW X4 — What to expect

Introduction

BMW India is prepping up to launch the X4 facelift for our market. It has commenced the pre-bookings and we can expect a launch with official pricing anytime soon. Here's all that we can expect.

Exterior

The BMW X4 is a coupe-SUV that shares its underpinnings with its sibling, the X3, which was launched earlier this year. Appearance-wise, the X4 will feature a redesigned front fascia adding to its appeal. The major changes could include a larger kidney grille, new front and rear bumpers, and a redesigned set of LED headlamps and slimmer LED tail lights.

Interior

Inside, changes will be minimal; not bringing out a stark difference between the new and the older model. Yet, this newer SUV should get a reworked dashboard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Then, there will be a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well.

Powertrain options

We can expect the German carmaker to offer the X4 with the same petrol and diesel engines as the X3. These include a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre diesel unit rated at 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. Both these engines are likely to be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Price and Timeline

For now, the carmaker is offering to reserve a special 'Black Shadow Edition' of the X4 online. Prospective buyers can book this exclusive edition by paying a sum of Rs 50,000 through BMW's official website. We expect the X4 to be priced in between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.