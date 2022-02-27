CarWale
    2022 BMW X4 — What to expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    502 Views
    Introduction

    BMW India is prepping up to launch the X4 facelift for our market. It has commenced the pre-bookings and we can expect a launch with official pricing anytime soon. Here's all that we can expect.

    BMW X4 Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    The BMW X4 is a coupe-SUV that shares its underpinnings with its sibling, the X3, which was launched earlier this year. Appearance-wise, the X4 will feature a redesigned front fascia adding to its appeal. The major changes could include a larger kidney grille, new front and rear bumpers, and a redesigned set of LED headlamps and slimmer LED tail lights.

    Interior

    Inside, changes will be minimal; not bringing out a stark difference between the new and the older model. Yet, this newer SUV should get a reworked dashboard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Then, there will be a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well.

    BMW X4 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain options

    We can expect the German carmaker to offer the X4 with the same petrol and diesel engines as the X3. These include a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre diesel unit rated at 282bhp and 650Nm of torque. Both these engines are likely to be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Price and Timeline

    For now, the carmaker is offering to reserve a special 'Black Shadow Edition' of the X4 online. Prospective buyers can book this exclusive edition by paying a sum of Rs 50,000 through BMW's official website. We expect the X4 to be priced in between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

    BMW X4 Left Rear Three Quarter
    BMW X4 Facelift Image
    BMW X4 Facelift
    ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • BMW X4 Facelift Right Front Three Quarter
