CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR — All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    811 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR — All you need to know

    Introduction

    Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2022 WagonR in the Indian market. This updated hatchback gets minor cosmetic changes and some additional features over the outgoing model. Here's all that you need to know about the refreshed model.

    Exterior

    From the pictures, it's evident that the WagonR gets a subtle refresh. This includes a dual-tone treatment on the exterior with a floating roof design and black alloy wheels on the top-spec trim. It's the red and grey coloured options that boast this dual-tone option on the Zxi+ variants.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Dashboard

    Interior

    Inside this updated hatchback, there's a dual-tone themed cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment system. This one also gets ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, and now comes with dual airbags as standard to meet the new safety norms. Lest we forget, the AMT variants also get a hill-hold assist feature now.

    Engine and gearbox

    As you'd know the WagonR is available with two engine options and the latest iteration continues to be offered with the same. These include a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. When running on CNG, this engine is tuned to produce 56bhp of power. The second engine option is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill churning out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Then, the transmission options include a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Left Side View

    Fuel efficiency

    The ARAI-claimed fuel economy figures for this model are as follows -

    1.0L MT - 24.35kmpl

    1.0L AMT - 25.19kmpl

    1.2L MT - 23.56kmpl

    1.2L AMT - 24.43kmpl

    1.0L MT - 34.05km/kg (S-CNG)

    1.0L Tour H3 MT - 25.40kmpl (Petrol), 34.73km/kg (S-CNG)

    Variants and Ex-showroom Price

    The 2022 WagonR is offered in four variants — Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, and Zxi+. The prices for the base-model start at Rs 5,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the following are the model-wise pricing -

    1.0L Petrol

    LXI - Rs 5,39,500

    LXI Tour H3 - Rs 5,39,500

    LXI S-CNG - Rs 6,34,500

    LXI S-CNG Tour H3 - Rs 6,34,500

    VXI - Rs 5,86,000

    VXI AMT - Rs 6,36,000

    VXI S-CNG - Rs 6,81,000

    1.2L Petrol

    ZXI : Rs 5,99,600

    ZXI AMT : Rs 6,49,600

    ZXI+ : Rs 6,48,000

    ZXI+ AMT: Rs 6,98,000

    ZXI+ Dual Tone: Rs 6,60,000

    ZXI+ AMT Dual Tone: Rs 7,10,000

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    ₹ 5.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 BMW X4 — What to expect
     Next 
    New Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India at Rs 30.72 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4425 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

    ₹ 5.40 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.29 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.16 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.80 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.79 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4425 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR — All you need to know