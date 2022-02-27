2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR — All you need to know

Introduction

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2022 WagonR in the Indian market. This updated hatchback gets minor cosmetic changes and some additional features over the outgoing model. Here's all that you need to know about the refreshed model.

Exterior

From the pictures, it's evident that the WagonR gets a subtle refresh. This includes a dual-tone treatment on the exterior with a floating roof design and black alloy wheels on the top-spec trim. It's the red and grey coloured options that boast this dual-tone option on the Zxi+ variants.

Interior

Inside this updated hatchback, there's a dual-tone themed cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment system. This one also gets ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, and now comes with dual airbags as standard to meet the new safety norms. Lest we forget, the AMT variants also get a hill-hold assist feature now.

Engine and gearbox

As you'd know the WagonR is available with two engine options and the latest iteration continues to be offered with the same. These include a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. When running on CNG, this engine is tuned to produce 56bhp of power. The second engine option is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill churning out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Then, the transmission options include a five-speed manual and five-speed AMT.

Fuel efficiency

The ARAI-claimed fuel economy figures for this model are as follows -

1.0L MT - 24.35kmpl

1.0L AMT - 25.19kmpl

1.2L MT - 23.56kmpl

1.2L AMT - 24.43kmpl

1.0L MT - 34.05km/kg (S-CNG)

1.0L Tour H3 MT - 25.40kmpl (Petrol), 34.73km/kg (S-CNG)

Variants and Ex-showroom Price

The 2022 WagonR is offered in four variants — Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, and Zxi+. The prices for the base-model start at Rs 5,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the following are the model-wise pricing -

1.0L Petrol

LXI - Rs 5,39,500

LXI Tour H3 - Rs 5,39,500

LXI S-CNG - Rs 6,34,500

LXI S-CNG Tour H3 - Rs 6,34,500

VXI - Rs 5,86,000

VXI AMT - Rs 6,36,000

VXI S-CNG - Rs 6,81,000

1.2L Petrol

ZXI : Rs 5,99,600

ZXI AMT : Rs 6,49,600

ZXI+ : Rs 6,48,000

ZXI+ AMT: Rs 6,98,000

ZXI+ Dual Tone: Rs 6,60,000

ZXI+ AMT Dual Tone: Rs 7,10,000