New Mini Cooper SE electric launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh

- The 2022 Mini Cooper SE electric is available in a single, fully-loaded variant

- Deliveries of the model are set to begin next month

Mini has launched the Cooper SE electric in India with a price tag of Rs 47.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is brought to the country via the CBU route and is available in a single, fully-loaded variant.

Bookings for the Mini Cooper SE EV commenced back in October 2021, and the company had sold out all the allocated units for the model in just a few days. The company will re-open bookings for the model next month, which is also when deliveries of the first batch of Cooper SE electric are set to begin.

The Mini Cooper SE electric is powered by a 32.6 kWh battery pack that produces 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. This motor propels the car from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 150kmph. The battery is claimed to return a range (WLTP certified) of 270kms in a full charge. A 11kW AC wall-box charger is included, which charges the model from 0-80 per cent in 2.5 hours. Customers can also use a 50kW DC fast charger that can charge the battery from 0-80 per cent in just 36 minutes.

On the outside, the Mini Cooper SE electric features circular LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a new grille, revised front and rear bumpers, a contrast black roof, as well as Yellow accents on the ORVMs and alloy wheels. The model is offered in five colours that include British Racing Green IV metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Moonwalk Grey, and White Silver Metallic.

Inside, the Mini Cooper SE electric comes equipped with a 5.5-inch coloured MID, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Sport seats, a panoramic sunroof, Harman-kardon sourced music system, an electric parking brake, and a Nappa leather steering wheel.