CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift launched at Rs 5.40 lakh

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    310 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift launched at Rs 5.40 lakh

    - Available in 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options in both manual and AGS options

    - Offers a dual-tone option in the top-spec variant 

    Maruti Suzuki has further expanded its product line up in the country with the launch of the 2022 Wagon R in the country at a starting price of Rs 5,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The vehicle is available in four variant options – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The CNG option is offered in the LXI and VXI variants, while AGS (commonly known as AMT) option is available from VXI variant onwards. 

    Mechanically, the updated Wagon R is available in both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre next-gen K-Series dual jet, dual VVT engine petrol engine is available in manual, AGS, and CNG options. The manual version generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the CNG mode generates 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. The 1.2-litre advance K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop technology generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both manual and AGS options. 

    As certified by the testing agency under rule 115(G) of CMVR 1989, the 1.0-litre engine fuel efficiency of 25.19kmpl in petrol (VXI AGS), is higher by approximately 16 per cent from the outgoing model and 34.05 km/kg in S-CNG, which is higher by approximately five per cent from the outgoing S-CNG model. The 1.2-litre engine claims to deliver 24.43kmpl (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS), higher by approximately 19 per cent from the outgoing model. 

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a sporty floating roof design with dynamic alloy wheels. The top-spec variant is available in two new dual-tone colour options – gallant red with black roof and magma grey with black roof. As for the interior, the vehicle now gets a dual-tone option premium beige and dark grey melange seat fabric design. 

    The updated Wagon R now also offers features such as hill hold assist in AGS variants to enhance the driving experience. The seven-inch SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation comes with four speakers and is supported by cloud-based services to offer a connected and modern driving experience. In terms of safety, it gets dual airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, high-speed alert system, and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

    Wagon R LXI – Rs 5,39,500 

    Wagon R LXI Tour H3 – Rs 5,39,500

    Wagon R LXI S-CNG – Rs 6,34,500

    Wagon R LXI S-CNG Tour H3 – Rs 6,34,500

    Wagon R VXI – Rs 5,86,000

    Wagon R VXI AGS – Rs 6,36,000

    Wagon R VXI S-CNG – Rs 6,81,000

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI MT – Rs 5,99,600

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI AGS – Rs 6,49,600

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ MT – Rs 6,48,000

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ AGS – Rs 6,98,000

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ MT Dual Tone (Option) – Rs 6,60,000

    Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ AGS Dual Tone (Option) – Rs 7,10,000

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    ₹ 5.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia EV6 trademark filed in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4421 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    MINI Cooper SE

    MINI Cooper SE

    ₹ 47.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.29 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.16 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.80 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.95 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.79 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4421 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift launched at Rs 5.40 lakh