2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift launched at Rs 5.40 lakh

- Available in 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options in both manual and AGS options

- Offers a dual-tone option in the top-spec variant

Maruti Suzuki has further expanded its product line up in the country with the launch of the 2022 Wagon R in the country at a starting price of Rs 5,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The vehicle is available in four variant options – LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The CNG option is offered in the LXI and VXI variants, while AGS (commonly known as AMT) option is available from VXI variant onwards.

Mechanically, the updated Wagon R is available in both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre next-gen K-Series dual jet, dual VVT engine petrol engine is available in manual, AGS, and CNG options. The manual version generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the CNG mode generates 82.1Nm of torque at 3,400rpm. The 1.2-litre advance K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine with Idle Start Stop technology generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both manual and AGS options.

As certified by the testing agency under rule 115(G) of CMVR 1989, the 1.0-litre engine fuel efficiency of 25.19kmpl in petrol (VXI AGS), is higher by approximately 16 per cent from the outgoing model and 34.05 km/kg in S-CNG, which is higher by approximately five per cent from the outgoing S-CNG model. The 1.2-litre engine claims to deliver 24.43kmpl (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS), higher by approximately 19 per cent from the outgoing model.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a sporty floating roof design with dynamic alloy wheels. The top-spec variant is available in two new dual-tone colour options – gallant red with black roof and magma grey with black roof. As for the interior, the vehicle now gets a dual-tone option premium beige and dark grey melange seat fabric design.

The updated Wagon R now also offers features such as hill hold assist in AGS variants to enhance the driving experience. The seven-inch SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation comes with four speakers and is supported by cloud-based services to offer a connected and modern driving experience. In terms of safety, it gets dual airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, high-speed alert system, and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

Wagon R LXI – Rs 5,39,500

Wagon R LXI Tour H3 – Rs 5,39,500

Wagon R LXI S-CNG – Rs 6,34,500

Wagon R LXI S-CNG Tour H3 – Rs 6,34,500

Wagon R VXI – Rs 5,86,000

Wagon R VXI AGS – Rs 6,36,000

Wagon R VXI S-CNG – Rs 6,81,000

Wagon R 1.2 ZXI MT – Rs 5,99,600

Wagon R 1.2 ZXI AGS – Rs 6,49,600

Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ MT – Rs 6,48,000

Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ AGS – Rs 6,98,000

Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ MT Dual Tone (Option) – Rs 6,60,000

Wagon R 1.2 ZXI+ AGS Dual Tone (Option) – Rs 7,10,000