Kia EV6 trademark filed in India

- The Kia EV6 could be offered in four variants

- The model is powered by a 77.4kWh and 58kWh battery pack globally

Kia India has registered a trademark for the EV6 in the country, hinting that the carmaker could be planning to introduce the model in the local market soon. Apart from the EV6 trademark, the company has also filed applications for EV6 Light, EV6 Air, EV6 Water, and EV6 Earth, which could be the variant names.

Unveiled in May last year, the Kia EV6 is an all-electric vehicle underpinned by the same E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) which also forms the base for the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The model is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack sending power to all four wheels, while producing 321bhp and 605Nm of torque; or a 58kWh battery pack sending power to the rear wheels, while producing 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. The former and latter return a claimed range of 400kms and 510kms, respectively.

In terms of exterior design, the Kia EV6 gets a set of LED DRL strips, LED headlamps, a single slat gloss-black grille, a wide air dam finished in gloss-black, large dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars and ORVMs, tail lights running the width of the tail gate and extending to the rear fenders, a dual-tone rear bumper, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the Kia EV6 comes equipped with two large displays, of which one unit features the fully-digital instrument console, while the second unit is a curved display for the infotainment system. A few other notable features include a new two-spoke, multi-function steering wheel, touch controls for the AC vents, a rotary dial for the transmission, and a centre console-mounted engine start-stop button.