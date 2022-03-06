CarWale
    2022 MG ZS EV to be launched in India tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    - First mid-life update for the electric SUV

    - Likely to be offered in a single trim and four exterior shades

    MG Motor India will bring in the new MG ZS EV in India tomorrow. The ZS EV was launched in the country two years back and this will be the mid-cycle update for the first electric SUV by the carmaker. While MG has already revealed the exterior styling, we tell you what more to expect from the refreshed version of this EV.

    The changes to the exterior are subtle yet noticeable. The blanked-out grille is now body-coloured and the charging socket has been repositioned to the left side of the brand logo. The LED head and tail lamps have been carried over from the recently launched Astor and look modern and fresh. The bumpers have been reprofiled while the alloys benefit from a new dual-tone design. The ZS EV is most likely to be offered in four exterior shades, leaked details of which can be read here. 

    Inside, the new ZS EV will get features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an armrest with cupholders for the rear passengers, a centre headrest, and over 75 connected car features. As per the leaked brochure, the 2022 ZS EV is likely to be offered in a single Exclusive trim, details of which can be known here.

    We expect MG to plonk the new ZS EV with a bigger 51kWh battery pack that is available on the international-spec version. However, specific details will be known closer to launch. The refreshed MG ZS EV will go up against the likes of the Kona Electric and the Tata Nexon EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Weekly news round-up Tata Altroz Automatic bookings, Skoda Slavia launched, and 2022 Toyota Glanza, and more

