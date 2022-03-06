MG Charge introduced in India - All you need to know

MG Motor India recently launched its new venture, called MG Charge, for the owners of battery electric vehicles in India. This initiative aims to develop a charging infrastructure by adding 1,000 Type-2 AC electric vehicle charging points at residential apartments. Customers will be able to utilise these charging points 24/7, irrespective of a car brand.

What’s more, the charging points will come with a built-in sim card that will allow apartment dwellers to oversee their plugged-in vehicle’s charging activity via a Charger Management System. Meanwhile, the carmaker will join hands with electric mobility solutions firms such as Electreefi, Exicom, Echargebays, Resident Welfare Association and more.

MG Charge will not only provide the EV charging facility to residents or visitors but also encourage the transition to EVs and make residential areas future-proof as well as greener, says the carmaker.

What is a Type-2 AC charger? The simple answer is that this is a universal charger that is often used at home or work, including residential apartments and business parks for top-up charging. With the Type-2 charger, customers can charge their cars overnight. However, the charge rate varies depending on the car model or even the power output of the Type-2 charger.

The Type-2 charger is the most common way to charge modern-day electric cars and future EVs. In fact, it is also a standard chosen for electric cars by the European Union.