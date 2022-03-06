CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Charge introduced in India - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    735 Views
    MG Charge introduced in India - All you need to know

    MG Motor India recently launched its new venture, called MG Charge, for the owners of battery electric vehicles in India. This initiative aims to develop a charging infrastructure by adding 1,000 Type-2 AC electric vehicle charging points at residential apartments. Customers will be able to utilise these charging points 24/7, irrespective of a car brand.

    What’s more, the charging points will come with a built-in sim card that will allow apartment dwellers to oversee their plugged-in vehicle’s charging activity via a Charger Management System. Meanwhile, the carmaker will join hands with electric mobility solutions firms such as Electreefi, Exicom, Echargebays, Resident Welfare Association and more.

    MG Front View

    MG Charge will not only provide the EV charging facility to residents or visitors but also encourage the transition to EVs and make residential areas future-proof as well as greener, says the carmaker.

    What is a Type-2 AC charger? The simple answer is that this is a universal charger that is often used at home or work, including residential apartments and business parks for top-up charging. With the Type-2 charger, customers can charge their cars overnight. However, the charge rate varies depending on the car model or even the power output of the Type-2 charger.

    MG Front Logo

    The Type-2 charger is the most common way to charge modern-day electric cars and future EVs. In fact, it is also a standard chosen for electric cars by the European Union.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top-10 cars sold in India in February 2022
     Next 
    2022 MG ZS EV to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5292 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.69 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG ZS EV Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG ZS EV Facelift

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5292 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Charge introduced in India - All you need to know