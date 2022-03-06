CarWale
    New car launches and unveils in India next week

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    362 Views
    New car launches and unveils in India next week

    In the last few days, we have witnessed a slew of new car launches in the country. As we progress into the second week of March, automakers in the country have planned for new model launches alongside unveil of an all-new model. Read below to learn more about the upcoming new models.

    MG ZS EV facelift

    MG ZS EV Facelift Front View

    The 2022 MG ZS EV is due for launch in India on 7 March. A few weeks back, the company had revealed the new exterior styling elements. As seen in the images, the upcoming model will sport a new body-coloured bumper along with repositioned charging sockets. For freshness, the updated model will also get tweaked headlamps that complement the revised front bumper with silver inserts. As for the rear, the vehicle gets a set of redesigned tail lamps. The feature list for the upcoming model has been leaked ahead of its official launch. To read about it, click here

    Volkswagen Virtus

    MG ZS EV Facelift Front View

    German automaker, Volkswagen will globally unveil its much-awaited mid-size sedan, the Virtus on 8 March. The soon-to-be-introduced model will be underpinned by the MQB AO IN platform and will be produced at the company’s facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The upcoming model will replace the Vento in India. Mechanical details are not known for now and it is believed that the upcoming model might be offered with a set of 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines paired to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

    Lexus NX 350h

    MG ZS EV Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Toyota luxury arm, Lexus will launch the new NX 350h in India on 9 March. Pre-bookings for the upcoming model had commenced earlier in January this year. The upcoming vehicle will be available in three variant options - Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport. The new-gen Lexus NX will be longer, wider, and taller than its predecessor. Moreover, the vehicle’s longer wheelbase is expected to provide better space for the rear seat occupants. To learn more about the Lexus NX 350h, click here.

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Speaking to racecar driver Natasha Puri: The CarWale Podcast

